All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 19 Point Loma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
19 Point Loma Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

19 Point Loma Drive

19 Point Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19 Point Loma Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Spyglass

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island by day, and twinkling city lights by night. On a clear day you can see Palos Verdes, downtown LA and possibly glimpse the famed Hollywood sign. The oversized backyard is an entertainers dream and the perfect place to spend long summer days by the pool and spa, or relaxing evenings enjoying the beautiful sunsets. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 den/bonus rooms, and formal living and dining rooms there is plenty of space for family and friends. The interior laundry room (complete with laundry chute) and 3-car garage set this home apart. Conveniently located in close proximity to world-class shopping at Fashion Island, golf at Pelican Hill, and a wide array of excellent dining options. This home is in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District and zoned for award-winning Corona del Mar high school and middle school.
Home is currently being refreshed with new carpet, flooring, interior and exterior paint. Don't miss this one, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Point Loma Drive have any available units?
19 Point Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19 Point Loma Drive have?
Some of 19 Point Loma Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Point Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Point Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Point Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19 Point Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Point Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19 Point Loma Drive offers parking.
Does 19 Point Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Point Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Point Loma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19 Point Loma Drive has a pool.
Does 19 Point Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Point Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Point Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Point Loma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Point Loma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Point Loma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College