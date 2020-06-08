19 Point Loma Drive

Amenities

Breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island by day, and twinkling city lights by night. On a clear day you can see Palos Verdes, downtown LA and possibly glimpse the famed Hollywood sign. The oversized backyard is an entertainers dream and the perfect place to spend long summer days by the pool and spa, or relaxing evenings enjoying the beautiful sunsets. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 den/bonus rooms, and formal living and dining rooms there is plenty of space for family and friends. The interior laundry room (complete with laundry chute) and 3-car garage set this home apart. Conveniently located in close proximity to world-class shopping at Fashion Island, golf at Pelican Hill, and a wide array of excellent dining options. This home is in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District and zoned for award-winning Corona del Mar high school and middle school.

Home is currently being refreshed with new carpet, flooring, interior and exterior paint. Don't miss this one, this one won't last long!