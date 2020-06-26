1870 Port Charles

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Situated in one of the most desirable locations in Harbor View Homes, this stunning home is located just adjacent to the greenbelt, tot lot and Phase 1 pool. Boasting vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinetry and a gourmet kitchen, the home is sure to appeal to all who enter. The home is designed for gracious entertaining, with French doors that lead to the outdoors, once can enjoy the fireplaces, spa, and spacious patio space. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with remodeled bathroom and a deck overlooking the park, and 3 additional bedrooms and a guest bath. This home is available immediately.