Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

1870 Port Charles

1870 Port Charles Place · No Longer Available
Location

1870 Port Charles Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Situated in one of the most desirable locations in Harbor View Homes, this stunning home is located just adjacent to the greenbelt, tot lot and Phase 1 pool. Boasting vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinetry and a gourmet kitchen, the home is sure to appeal to all who enter. The home is designed for gracious entertaining, with French doors that lead to the outdoors, once can enjoy the fireplaces, spa, and spacious patio space. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with remodeled bathroom and a deck overlooking the park, and 3 additional bedrooms and a guest bath. This home is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Port Charles have any available units?
1870 Port Charles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1870 Port Charles have?
Some of 1870 Port Charles's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 Port Charles currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Port Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Port Charles pet-friendly?
No, 1870 Port Charles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1870 Port Charles offer parking?
Yes, 1870 Port Charles offers parking.
Does 1870 Port Charles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1870 Port Charles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Port Charles have a pool?
Yes, 1870 Port Charles has a pool.
Does 1870 Port Charles have accessible units?
No, 1870 Port Charles does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Port Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1870 Port Charles has units with dishwashers.
Does 1870 Port Charles have units with air conditioning?
No, 1870 Port Charles does not have units with air conditioning.
