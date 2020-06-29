All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:36 PM

1860 Port Taggart Place

1860 Port Taggart Place · No Longer Available
Location

1860 Port Taggart Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

granite counters
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This stunning 5 bedroom, 5 bath Robert McCarthy built home is located in one of the best locations in Newport Beach's premier neighborhoods, Harbor View Homes. Steps away from the greenbelt and Phase 2 pool, this distinctive residence offers an open floor plan with high volume ceilings and windows that stream light throughout the home. A dramatic living and dining room grace the entry, allowing a natural flow for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight-featuring granite countertops, an expansive center island, top of the line appliances and an eat-in breakfast nook. Adjoining the kitchen is a comfortable great room with sliding doors opening to a lovely back yard. Two bedroom suites downstairs complete the lower level. Upstairs you will find a luxurious master retreat that boasts a fireplace, windows looking out onto the rear yard, and a master bath with dual vanities, large tub and 2 walk in closets. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms and a shared bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Port Taggart Place have any available units?
1860 Port Taggart Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1860 Port Taggart Place have?
Some of 1860 Port Taggart Place's amenities include granite counters, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Port Taggart Place currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Port Taggart Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Port Taggart Place pet-friendly?
No, 1860 Port Taggart Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1860 Port Taggart Place offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Port Taggart Place offers parking.
Does 1860 Port Taggart Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 Port Taggart Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Port Taggart Place have a pool?
Yes, 1860 Port Taggart Place has a pool.
Does 1860 Port Taggart Place have accessible units?
No, 1860 Port Taggart Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Port Taggart Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 Port Taggart Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Port Taggart Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 Port Taggart Place does not have units with air conditioning.

