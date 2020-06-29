1860 Port Taggart Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

This stunning 5 bedroom, 5 bath Robert McCarthy built home is located in one of the best locations in Newport Beach's premier neighborhoods, Harbor View Homes. Steps away from the greenbelt and Phase 2 pool, this distinctive residence offers an open floor plan with high volume ceilings and windows that stream light throughout the home. A dramatic living and dining room grace the entry, allowing a natural flow for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight-featuring granite countertops, an expansive center island, top of the line appliances and an eat-in breakfast nook. Adjoining the kitchen is a comfortable great room with sliding doors opening to a lovely back yard. Two bedroom suites downstairs complete the lower level. Upstairs you will find a luxurious master retreat that boasts a fireplace, windows looking out onto the rear yard, and a master bath with dual vanities, large tub and 2 walk in closets. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms and a shared bath.