Perfect Harbor view interior location. This home offers four bedrooms and 2.50 baths. Hardwood floors throughout main level, spacious kitchen with brand new white quartz countertops, built in refrigerator, Viking Stove, Bosch dishwasher. Spacious master suite with plenty of closet space and storage. Located a few homes away from greenbelt, park and clubhouse with Olympic size pool. Great neighborhood and excellent schools. Come see this great home today.