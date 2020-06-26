1824 Port Tiffin Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Ready to Move-in! Charming single-level home located within the exclusive Harbor View 'Port Streets' community of Newport Beach. This turn-key, inviting home offers: vaulted ceilings, four bedrooms, two baths and lots of bright natural light and open space. The interior has been freshly painted and brand new carpet installed throughout. One of the large family rooms has a cozy fireplace, perfect for the upcoming holiday season. Enjoy your morning coffee on the side patio and take in the perfectly manicured garden in the front and back yards. Located just steps away from community amenities including pool, play areas, parks, sport complex, clubhouse and award winning schools. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all that the Port Streets has to offer!