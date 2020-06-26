All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1824 Port Tiffin Place

1824 Port Tiffin Place · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Port Tiffin Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
TEXT LISTING AGENT TERYN WALKER: 949-524-0939

Ready to Move-in! Charming single-level home located within the exclusive Harbor View 'Port Streets' community of Newport Beach. This turn-key, inviting home offers: vaulted ceilings, four bedrooms, two baths and lots of bright natural light and open space. The interior has been freshly painted and brand new carpet installed throughout. One of the large family rooms has a cozy fireplace, perfect for the upcoming holiday season. Enjoy your morning coffee on the side patio and take in the perfectly manicured garden in the front and back yards. Located just steps away from community amenities including pool, play areas, parks, sport complex, clubhouse and award winning schools. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all that the Port Streets has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Port Tiffin Place have any available units?
1824 Port Tiffin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1824 Port Tiffin Place have?
Some of 1824 Port Tiffin Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Port Tiffin Place currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Port Tiffin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Port Tiffin Place pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Port Tiffin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1824 Port Tiffin Place offer parking?
No, 1824 Port Tiffin Place does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Port Tiffin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Port Tiffin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Port Tiffin Place have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Port Tiffin Place has a pool.
Does 1824 Port Tiffin Place have accessible units?
No, 1824 Port Tiffin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Port Tiffin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Port Tiffin Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Port Tiffin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Port Tiffin Place does not have units with air conditioning.

