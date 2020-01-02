1815 Port Renwick Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

This beautifully remodeled home is situated within the highly sought after community of Harbor View Homes, otherwise know as "the Port Streets". Located walking distance to the community pool, club house, greenbelts and playgrounds, this home is in an ideal location. Boasting vaulted ceilings, a beautifully remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors and an open and light floor plan, the main level of this home is ideal for those who love to entertain. The property has sliding doors off of the kitchen that lead to a spacious and beautifully landscaped rear yard- which offers privacy and space to enjoy Newport Beach's wonderful climate. Upstairs, you will find a gracious master suite with walk-in closet and a spacious master bath, which has been beautifully renovated. 3 additional bedrooms and a guest bath complete the upper level of this fine home.