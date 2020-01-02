All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
1815 Port Renwick Place
1815 Port Renwick Place

1815 Port Renwick Place · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Port Renwick Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautifully remodeled home is situated within the highly sought after community of Harbor View Homes, otherwise know as "the Port Streets". Located walking distance to the community pool, club house, greenbelts and playgrounds, this home is in an ideal location. Boasting vaulted ceilings, a beautifully remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors and an open and light floor plan, the main level of this home is ideal for those who love to entertain. The property has sliding doors off of the kitchen that lead to a spacious and beautifully landscaped rear yard- which offers privacy and space to enjoy Newport Beach's wonderful climate. Upstairs, you will find a gracious master suite with walk-in closet and a spacious master bath, which has been beautifully renovated. 3 additional bedrooms and a guest bath complete the upper level of this fine home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Port Renwick Place have any available units?
1815 Port Renwick Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1815 Port Renwick Place have?
Some of 1815 Port Renwick Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Port Renwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Port Renwick Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Port Renwick Place pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Port Renwick Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1815 Port Renwick Place offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Port Renwick Place does offer parking.
Does 1815 Port Renwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Port Renwick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Port Renwick Place have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Port Renwick Place has a pool.
Does 1815 Port Renwick Place have accessible units?
No, 1815 Port Renwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Port Renwick Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Port Renwick Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Port Renwick Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Port Renwick Place does not have units with air conditioning.
