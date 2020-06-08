All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1809 Port Stirling Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1809 Port Stirling Place
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

1809 Port Stirling Place

1809 Port Stirling Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1809 Port Stirling Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Located near the beach, Fashion Island shopping center and great restaurants, this home is the ideal place to stay for the Summer. With designer touches throughout the house, this beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home will be a luxurious experience. Three bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs makes this home perfect for large families to spend time together. The kitchen has spacious countertops, ample storage and all of the gadgets fit for a professional chef. Enjoy dinner with family or friends in a separate dining room. Large library, and a generous backyard provide additional areas for relaxation. Enjoy the neighborhood pool, spas, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Port Stirling Place have any available units?
1809 Port Stirling Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1809 Port Stirling Place have?
Some of 1809 Port Stirling Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Port Stirling Place currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Port Stirling Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Port Stirling Place pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Port Stirling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1809 Port Stirling Place offer parking?
No, 1809 Port Stirling Place does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Port Stirling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Port Stirling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Port Stirling Place have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Port Stirling Place has a pool.
Does 1809 Port Stirling Place have accessible units?
No, 1809 Port Stirling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Port Stirling Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Port Stirling Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Port Stirling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Port Stirling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College