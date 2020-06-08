1809 Port Stirling Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Located near the beach, Fashion Island shopping center and great restaurants, this home is the ideal place to stay for the Summer. With designer touches throughout the house, this beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home will be a luxurious experience. Three bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs makes this home perfect for large families to spend time together. The kitchen has spacious countertops, ample storage and all of the gadgets fit for a professional chef. Enjoy dinner with family or friends in a separate dining room. Large library, and a generous backyard provide additional areas for relaxation. Enjoy the neighborhood pool, spas, and playgrounds.