18 Seabird Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Tucked away townhome is a must see. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1,434 square foot home is the largest model in the Newport Terrace community. Kitchen boast tile flooring, light wood cabinets, tile counters, custom back splash and ample cabinet space. Indoor laundry beside kitchen. All 3 bedroom upstairs.Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, mirrored closet doors and in-suite bath. Small patio area. Detached single car garage and carport spot included. Short drive to the beach and it is surrounded by Talbert Reserve and Canyon Park. Close to shopping, downtown Newport and Balboa Island.