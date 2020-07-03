All apartments in Newport Beach
18 Seabird Court
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

18 Seabird Court

18 Seabird Court · No Longer Available
Location

18 Seabird Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Tucked away townhome is a must see. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1,434 square foot home is the largest model in the Newport Terrace community. Kitchen boast tile flooring, light wood cabinets, tile counters, custom back splash and ample cabinet space. Indoor laundry beside kitchen. All 3 bedroom upstairs.Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, mirrored closet doors and in-suite bath. Small patio area. Detached single car garage and carport spot included. Short drive to the beach and it is surrounded by Talbert Reserve and Canyon Park. Close to shopping, downtown Newport and Balboa Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Seabird Court have any available units?
18 Seabird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18 Seabird Court have?
Some of 18 Seabird Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Seabird Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Seabird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Seabird Court pet-friendly?
No, 18 Seabird Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 18 Seabird Court offer parking?
Yes, 18 Seabird Court offers parking.
Does 18 Seabird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Seabird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Seabird Court have a pool?
No, 18 Seabird Court does not have a pool.
Does 18 Seabird Court have accessible units?
No, 18 Seabird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Seabird Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Seabird Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Seabird Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Seabird Court does not have units with air conditioning.

