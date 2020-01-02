18 Kialoa Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home with tons of upgrades including hardwood floors and designer carpet throughout. A spacious, and naturally lit living room with a built-in entertainment center plus the fireplace leads out to a huge adjacent double level patio/balcony in a private setting overlooking beautiful greenery/trees. Formal dining area leads into large kitchen with upgraded appliances, tons of storage and convenient breakfast bar area. All 3 bathrooms have been stylishly remodeled with gorgeous marble everywhere. There is direct access from the living room to the 2 car garage where you’ll find a upgraded e tankless hot water systems along with a washer and dryer area (W&D provided) as well as a huge workshop that could double as a storage room. This home is in a quiet location away from the busy streets and just a few minutes to the beach with great community facilities including tennis courts and large pool. Newport Beach living at its finest!