18 Kialoa Court
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

18 Kialoa Court

Location

18 Kialoa Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home with tons of upgrades including hardwood floors and designer carpet throughout. A spacious, and naturally lit living room with a built-in entertainment center plus the fireplace leads out to a huge adjacent double level patio/balcony in a private setting overlooking beautiful greenery/trees. Formal dining area leads into large kitchen with upgraded appliances, tons of storage and convenient breakfast bar area. All 3 bathrooms have been stylishly remodeled with gorgeous marble everywhere. There is direct access from the living room to the 2 car garage where you’ll find a upgraded e tankless hot water systems along with a washer and dryer area (W&D provided) as well as a huge workshop that could double as a storage room. This home is in a quiet location away from the busy streets and just a few minutes to the beach with great community facilities including tennis courts and large pool. Newport Beach living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Kialoa Court have any available units?
18 Kialoa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18 Kialoa Court have?
Some of 18 Kialoa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Kialoa Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Kialoa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Kialoa Court pet-friendly?
No, 18 Kialoa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 18 Kialoa Court offer parking?
Yes, 18 Kialoa Court offers parking.
Does 18 Kialoa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Kialoa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Kialoa Court have a pool?
Yes, 18 Kialoa Court has a pool.
Does 18 Kialoa Court have accessible units?
No, 18 Kialoa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Kialoa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Kialoa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Kialoa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Kialoa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
