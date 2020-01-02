All apartments in Newport Beach
176 Sidney Bay Drive

176 Sidney Bay Drive
Location

176 Sidney Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

This spectacular home has unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean, including whitewater, Catalina Island, the coastline and Crystal Cove state park. Ocean View! Ocean View. Situated approximately 300 feet above and 1000 feet distance from the ocean,
with no roof top or tree top, this front row property offers a stunning commanding view of the ocean, from Laguna Beach to Palos Verdes.
No currently available rental property has this kind of view
There are 5 bedrooms including a ground floor master bedroom suite with a fireplace, 2 private guest quarters and 5.5 bathrooms. Special features include custom built-ins, a gourmet kitchen, an attractive dining room which opens to a gorgeous courtyard, vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, finished closets and designer light fixtures throughout. The front exterior highlights are courtyards, fountains, beautiful stonework and Santa Barbara inspired softscape. The rear garden offers an infinity pool/spa that blends into the ocean, surrounded by olive trees, hanging fuschias and succulents. This versatile floor plan has rarely been on the market. Located near the shopping center - with its assortment of great restaurants and shops. The new tenant will have access to the Canyon Club with its exercise rooms, party room, junior Olympic pool with spa, showers, lockers and 3 lighted tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

