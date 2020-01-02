176 Sidney Bay Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This spectacular home has unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean, including whitewater, Catalina Island, the coastline and Crystal Cove state park. Ocean View! Ocean View. Situated approximately 300 feet above and 1000 feet distance from the ocean,

with no roof top or tree top, this front row property offers a stunning commanding view of the ocean, from Laguna Beach to Palos Verdes.

No currently available rental property has this kind of view

There are 5 bedrooms including a ground floor master bedroom suite with a fireplace, 2 private guest quarters and 5.5 bathrooms. Special features include custom built-ins, a gourmet kitchen, an attractive dining room which opens to a gorgeous courtyard, vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, finished closets and designer light fixtures throughout. The front exterior highlights are courtyards, fountains, beautiful stonework and Santa Barbara inspired softscape. The rear garden offers an infinity pool/spa that blends into the ocean, surrounded by olive trees, hanging fuschias and succulents. This versatile floor plan has rarely been on the market. Located near the shopping center - with its assortment of great restaurants and shops. The new tenant will have access to the Canyon Club with its exercise rooms, party room, junior Olympic pool with spa, showers, lockers and 3 lighted tennis courts.