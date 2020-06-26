All apartments in Newport Beach
176 Lessay

176 Lessay · No Longer Available
Location

176 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
SHOWINGS THURSDAY MARCH 5 AT 5:00 P.M. Please come by then.
Exquisite three bedroom detached cul-de-sac and greenbelt home with private yard in famed Newport Coast. Featuring enormous ceilings and windows with plantation shutters, this home is beaming with natural light. The lower level hosts a great room with distinct space for living and dining, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and chef’s island, a powder room, attached two-car garage. Master suite with walk-in closet, en suite master bath featuring soaking tub, shower and dual stone vanities. Two additional bedrooms and one bathroom are located upstairs, for a total of three bedrooms. Community pool and spa. Newport Ridge community park and tennis courts nearby. www.176Lessay.com. Listing price reflects owners desire for immediate tenant (i.e. March start date).
SHOWINGS THURSDAY MARCH 5 AT 5:00 P.M. Please come by then.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Lessay have any available units?
176 Lessay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 176 Lessay have?
Some of 176 Lessay's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
176 Lessay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Lessay pet-friendly?
No, 176 Lessay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 176 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 176 Lessay offers parking.
Does 176 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 176 Lessay has a pool.
Does 176 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 176 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Lessay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
