176 Lessay

SHOWINGS THURSDAY MARCH 5 AT 5:00 P.M. Please come by then.

Exquisite three bedroom detached cul-de-sac and greenbelt home with private yard in famed Newport Coast. Featuring enormous ceilings and windows with plantation shutters, this home is beaming with natural light. The lower level hosts a great room with distinct space for living and dining, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and chef’s island, a powder room, attached two-car garage. Master suite with walk-in closet, en suite master bath featuring soaking tub, shower and dual stone vanities. Two additional bedrooms and one bathroom are located upstairs, for a total of three bedrooms. Community pool and spa. Newport Ridge community park and tennis courts nearby. www.176Lessay.com. Listing price reflects owners desire for immediate tenant (i.e. March start date).

