Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

1742 Bayport Way

Location

1742 Bayport Way, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located on a quiet culdesac in Newport Beach this sprawling 4 bedroom 3 bath home has been recently refreshed is ready for you . The home has both a living room and a separate family room with a central kitchen. All new tasteful laminate flooring and freshly painted throughout. Energy efficient dual pane windows , a/c so you can stay comfy all day long , large super private grassy back yard for kids or pets to play also a perfect backdrop for summer entertaining. Feeds to award winning schools, a short bike ride to one of Californias best beaches and the popular 17th st shopping and dining district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Bayport Way have any available units?
1742 Bayport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1742 Bayport Way have?
Some of 1742 Bayport Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Bayport Way currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Bayport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Bayport Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Bayport Way is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Bayport Way offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Bayport Way offers parking.
Does 1742 Bayport Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Bayport Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Bayport Way have a pool?
No, 1742 Bayport Way does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Bayport Way have accessible units?
No, 1742 Bayport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Bayport Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 Bayport Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Bayport Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1742 Bayport Way has units with air conditioning.
