1742 Bayport Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located on a quiet culdesac in Newport Beach this sprawling 4 bedroom 3 bath home has been recently refreshed is ready for you . The home has both a living room and a separate family room with a central kitchen. All new tasteful laminate flooring and freshly painted throughout. Energy efficient dual pane windows , a/c so you can stay comfy all day long , large super private grassy back yard for kids or pets to play also a perfect backdrop for summer entertaining. Feeds to award winning schools, a short bike ride to one of Californias best beaches and the popular 17th st shopping and dining district.