1729 Port Margate Place

Fantastic opportunity to experience the family friendly Port Streets community of Newport Beach, just one block from the Phase I community pool, clubhouse, tot lot playground, and greenbelt. This remodeled Portifino has been fully enclosed to include approximately 3,200 square feet of spacious living. The entry, dining, and living room area includes two story high vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and an abundance of natural light. Enter the open concept kitchen and family room area with separate breakfast and bar seating areas to be greeted by stone countertops, stainless appliances, generous counter space, and an additional wood burning fireplace, all overlooking the flat, grassy backyard. Unique to the Portifino is an additional large bonus/playroom/teen room also overlooking the backyard, complete with its own loft bedroom and full bathroom. The Master bedroom includes extensive clothing space with three sliding door closets, and a large, luxurious stone tiled, dual shower head rain shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upstairs. Additional features of this well designed, inviting home include a three zone central air conditioning system and solid wood plank flooring. (Note: Interior walls will be freshly painted off-white upon current tenant move out.)