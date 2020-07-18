All apartments in Newport Beach
1729 Port Margate Place

1729 Port Margate Place · (949) 612-5592
Location

1729 Port Margate Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,945

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Fantastic opportunity to experience the family friendly Port Streets community of Newport Beach, just one block from the Phase I community pool, clubhouse, tot lot playground, and greenbelt. This remodeled Portifino has been fully enclosed to include approximately 3,200 square feet of spacious living. The entry, dining, and living room area includes two story high vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and an abundance of natural light. Enter the open concept kitchen and family room area with separate breakfast and bar seating areas to be greeted by stone countertops, stainless appliances, generous counter space, and an additional wood burning fireplace, all overlooking the flat, grassy backyard. Unique to the Portifino is an additional large bonus/playroom/teen room also overlooking the backyard, complete with its own loft bedroom and full bathroom. The Master bedroom includes extensive clothing space with three sliding door closets, and a large, luxurious stone tiled, dual shower head rain shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upstairs. Additional features of this well designed, inviting home include a three zone central air conditioning system and solid wood plank flooring. (Note: Interior walls will be freshly painted off-white upon current tenant move out.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Port Margate Place have any available units?
1729 Port Margate Place has a unit available for $7,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1729 Port Margate Place have?
Some of 1729 Port Margate Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Port Margate Place currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Port Margate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Port Margate Place pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Port Margate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1729 Port Margate Place offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Port Margate Place offers parking.
Does 1729 Port Margate Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Port Margate Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Port Margate Place have a pool?
Yes, 1729 Port Margate Place has a pool.
Does 1729 Port Margate Place have accessible units?
No, 1729 Port Margate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Port Margate Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Port Margate Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 Port Margate Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1729 Port Margate Place has units with air conditioning.
