1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo offers 949 square feet of spacious living. It's large and open entry way leads to a generously-sized living room, complimented by a separate dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows include a sliding door w/ access to private balcony, overlooking the pool. The beautiful upgraded galley kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage & countertop space. Through the hallway, is the private bathroom w/ brand new vanity and oversized bedroom w/ walk-in closet. With bamboo floors, new paint, and recessed lighting throughout, this home is move-in ready! The condo has a detached 1 car garage. Relax at the pool or walk to nearby Back Bay Trails, and all of the shops & restaurants on 17th St!! Minutes from the ocean, this property is all about LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!