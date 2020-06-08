All apartments in Newport Beach
1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10

1720 Westcliff Dr
Location

1720 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo offers 949 square feet of spacious living. It's large and open entry way leads to a generously-sized living room, complimented by a separate dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows include a sliding door w/ access to private balcony, overlooking the pool. The beautiful upgraded galley kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage & countertop space. Through the hallway, is the private bathroom w/ brand new vanity and oversized bedroom w/ walk-in closet. With bamboo floors, new paint, and recessed lighting throughout, this home is move-in ready! The condo has a detached 1 car garage. Relax at the pool or walk to nearby Back Bay Trails, and all of the shops & restaurants on 17th St!! Minutes from the ocean, this property is all about LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 have any available units?
1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 have?
Some of 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 offers parking.
Does 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 has a pool.
Does 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 have accessible units?
No, 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1720 Westcliff Drive, Unit #10 has units with air conditioning.

