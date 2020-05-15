1617 W Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

4 bedroom house one house off of the sand and boardwalk in Newport Beach! Freestanding 4 bedroom 4 bathroom house with 4-car Private Garage. 3 patios. 2 gas fireplaces. Master Bedroom has peek a boo view of the Ocean. Front of the house has Newport Bay view. Washer and Dryer, 2 Refrigerators, Wine Fridge, Gas Range and Dishwasher included. 5 minute walk to the Newport Pier and 20 minute walk to Balboa Pier on the boardwalk/bike trail. 15 minute drive to John Wayne Airport. Restaurants and bars 5 minute walk.