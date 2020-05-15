All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM

1617 W Balboa Boulevard

1617 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1617 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

4 bedroom house one house off of the sand and boardwalk in Newport Beach! Freestanding 4 bedroom 4 bathroom house with 4-car Private Garage. 3 patios. 2 gas fireplaces. Master Bedroom has peek a boo view of the Ocean. Front of the house has Newport Bay view. Washer and Dryer, 2 Refrigerators, Wine Fridge, Gas Range and Dishwasher included. 5 minute walk to the Newport Pier and 20 minute walk to Balboa Pier on the boardwalk/bike trail. 15 minute drive to John Wayne Airport. Restaurants and bars 5 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 W Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1617 W Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1617 W Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1617 W Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 W Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1617 W Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 W Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1617 W Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1617 W Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1617 W Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1617 W Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 W Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 W Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1617 W Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1617 W Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1617 W Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 W Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 W Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 W Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
