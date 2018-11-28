1607 Dorothy Lane

Amenities

Luxury Harbor Highlands home in Newport Beach is available for you to call home! Designer landscaped & hardscaped curb appeal! This single level 4 bedroom (2 of which have en-suites) , 4 bath, 3 fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful living area and sparkling pool home will not last long! The Dutch door entry leads to a well designed living space where living and sleeping quarters are well separated. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (all kitchen appliances purchased within the past year) and a skylight! The master bedroom is truly a retreat as it is huge and has vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet, a wet bar and a private & inviting seating area in front of a gorgeous fireplace! Not to mention a spectacular view of the sparkling pool and gazebo right from your bed!

This is the perfect home to indulge in the California sunshine! Whether you choose to do so in private, on your own stunning grounds or, instead, choose to explore the nearby world class beaches, sailing, hiking, shopping, dining & so much more is completely up to you! This Newport Beach home offers it all!