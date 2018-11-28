All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1607 Dorothy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1607 Dorothy Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1607 Dorothy Lane

1607 Dorothy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1607 Dorothy Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury Harbor Highlands home in Newport Beach is available for you to call home! Designer landscaped & hardscaped curb appeal! This single level 4 bedroom (2 of which have en-suites) , 4 bath, 3 fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful living area and sparkling pool home will not last long! The Dutch door entry leads to a well designed living space where living and sleeping quarters are well separated. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (all kitchen appliances purchased within the past year) and a skylight! The master bedroom is truly a retreat as it is huge and has vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet, a wet bar and a private & inviting seating area in front of a gorgeous fireplace! Not to mention a spectacular view of the sparkling pool and gazebo right from your bed!
This is the perfect home to indulge in the California sunshine! Whether you choose to do so in private, on your own stunning grounds or, instead, choose to explore the nearby world class beaches, sailing, hiking, shopping, dining & so much more is completely up to you! This Newport Beach home offers it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Dorothy Lane have any available units?
1607 Dorothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1607 Dorothy Lane have?
Some of 1607 Dorothy Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Dorothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Dorothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Dorothy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Dorothy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1607 Dorothy Lane offer parking?
No, 1607 Dorothy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Dorothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Dorothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Dorothy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1607 Dorothy Lane has a pool.
Does 1607 Dorothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1607 Dorothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Dorothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Dorothy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Dorothy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Dorothy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College