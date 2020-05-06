16 Highpoint

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool playground fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy the very best in Newport Coast living! Located behind the prestigious guard gates of Pacific Ridge, a completely renovated gem awaits. The home delights with impressive finishes that combine modern and contemporary design from floor-to-ceiling. NO expense was spared or detail overlooked. The open floor plan brings together the kitchen, living room and seamlessly transitions to the outdoor space. The spacious backyard is the perfect place to entertain or unwind with a panoramic ocean view and includes both a fire pit and a barbecue. The home is set near additional amenities including a tot lot, junior Olympic pool and spa, barbecue, lounge area, and sports park. Proximity to world-class shopping, beaches, and top-rated schools completes this coastal home.