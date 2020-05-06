All apartments in Newport Beach
16 Highpoint
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

16 Highpoint

16 Highpoint · (949) 682-8880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Highpoint, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3735 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy the very best in Newport Coast living! Located behind the prestigious guard gates of Pacific Ridge, a completely renovated gem awaits. The home delights with impressive finishes that combine modern and contemporary design from floor-to-ceiling. NO expense was spared or detail overlooked. The open floor plan brings together the kitchen, living room and seamlessly transitions to the outdoor space. The spacious backyard is the perfect place to entertain or unwind with a panoramic ocean view and includes both a fire pit and a barbecue. The home is set near additional amenities including a tot lot, junior Olympic pool and spa, barbecue, lounge area, and sports park. Proximity to world-class shopping, beaches, and top-rated schools completes this coastal home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Highpoint have any available units?
16 Highpoint has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Highpoint have?
Some of 16 Highpoint's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Highpoint currently offering any rent specials?
16 Highpoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Highpoint pet-friendly?
No, 16 Highpoint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 16 Highpoint offer parking?
Yes, 16 Highpoint offers parking.
Does 16 Highpoint have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Highpoint does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Highpoint have a pool?
Yes, 16 Highpoint has a pool.
Does 16 Highpoint have accessible units?
No, 16 Highpoint does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Highpoint have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Highpoint does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Highpoint have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Highpoint does not have units with air conditioning.
