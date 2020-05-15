1533 Anita Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Incredible opportunity to lease a single-level home in the coveted Dover Shores area. The updated 4 bedroom 3 bath residence sits on a large lot and boasts an open floor plan with French doors throughout that open to the rear yard with built-in barbeque and fireplace, setting the perfect ambiance for Southern California indoor-outdoor living. Inside you will find beautiful hardwood flooring, crown moulding, ample custom built-ins, recessed lighting and custom wall treatments. The spacious kitchen sits off the dining room with fireplace and features an eat-at bar, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and built-in sub-zero refrigerator and ample counter space. Close to award winning schools, shops, restaurants and freeways, that allow convenience and comfort for any occasion.