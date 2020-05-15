All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

1533 Anita Lane

1533 Anita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Anita Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Incredible opportunity to lease a single-level home in the coveted Dover Shores area. The updated 4 bedroom 3 bath residence sits on a large lot and boasts an open floor plan with French doors throughout that open to the rear yard with built-in barbeque and fireplace, setting the perfect ambiance for Southern California indoor-outdoor living. Inside you will find beautiful hardwood flooring, crown moulding, ample custom built-ins, recessed lighting and custom wall treatments. The spacious kitchen sits off the dining room with fireplace and features an eat-at bar, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and built-in sub-zero refrigerator and ample counter space. Close to award winning schools, shops, restaurants and freeways, that allow convenience and comfort for any occasion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Anita Lane have any available units?
1533 Anita Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1533 Anita Lane have?
Some of 1533 Anita Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Anita Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Anita Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Anita Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Anita Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1533 Anita Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Anita Lane offers parking.
Does 1533 Anita Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Anita Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Anita Lane have a pool?
No, 1533 Anita Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Anita Lane have accessible units?
No, 1533 Anita Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Anita Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 Anita Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 Anita Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 Anita Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
