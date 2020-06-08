1520 Abalone Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WELCOME HOME...not just to this bright, luxurious and spacious unit that is completely turn key and has been meticulously maintained, but to prestigious Little Balboa Island. This premium corner Duplex home is less than 50 steps and only one house away from the bay! Soak up the sun, ocean breeze and great views while enjoying the spacious outdoor patio that includes a pleasant and well-maintained landscape, pavers, and newer patio fencing. On the main level, enjoy the open great room floor plan with abundant natural light, cozy fireplace, gourmet kitchen, dining room, and large window that provides views of the bay. Two out of three bedrooms are on the main level while the third bedroom is on the first floor. All three bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The master suite has custom built-ins for additional storage and the well appointed master bath has a dual sink, shower, and soaking tub. The two car garage has epoxy finished floor, washer and dryer, cabinet storage, and direct access to the first floor. The Little Balboa Island community offers a serene and pleasant atmosphere, underground utilities, and is a short walk to plenty of great restaurants and shops. This is beach living at its finest! Must see to truly capture and appreciate everything this great unit has to offer. Square footage is approximate.

Small-medium sized dog or cat will be considered with a pet deposit and Pet Insurance