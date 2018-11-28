1504 Westcliff Drive

Amenities

Newport Beach Condo Near Restaurants, Shops and Amenities - This second level, single story condo is an open and spacious 1,532 square feet featuring a large master bedroom with vaulrd ceiling and two closets. The second bedroom again has a vauked ceiling and a private patio too. Two bathrooms, wood laminate flooring and 12" pavers make for nice accomidations. The Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove with inside laundry equipped with a high-end washer and dryer. Enjoy two private patios providing a nice outdoor living experience. Conveniently located on Westlcliff Drive and 17th Street for close access to Westcliff Plaza with several shops, restaurants, retailers and parks. Nearby schools include Newport Academy Day School, Mariners Elementary School, and Newport Harbor High School. The local grocery stores are Ralph's and Mother's Market & Kitchen with Kit Coffee, Kan Coffee, Haute Cakes Cafe and The Pizza Bakery to name a few local favorites. Enjoy a short walk to Westcliff Park, Mariners Park and Galaxie View Park. Available now!



(RLNE5294959)