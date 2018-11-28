All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1504 Westcliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1504 Westcliff Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

1504 Westcliff Drive

1504 Westcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1504 Westcliff Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newport Beach Condo Near Restaurants, Shops and Amenities - This second level, single story condo is an open and spacious 1,532 square feet featuring a large master bedroom with vaulrd ceiling and two closets. The second bedroom again has a vauked ceiling and a private patio too. Two bathrooms, wood laminate flooring and 12" pavers make for nice accomidations. The Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove with inside laundry equipped with a high-end washer and dryer. Enjoy two private patios providing a nice outdoor living experience. Conveniently located on Westlcliff Drive and 17th Street for close access to Westcliff Plaza with several shops, restaurants, retailers and parks. Nearby schools include Newport Academy Day School, Mariners Elementary School, and Newport Harbor High School. The local grocery stores are Ralph's and Mother's Market & Kitchen with Kit Coffee, Kan Coffee, Haute Cakes Cafe and The Pizza Bakery to name a few local favorites. Enjoy a short walk to Westcliff Park, Mariners Park and Galaxie View Park. Available now!

(RLNE5294959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Westcliff Drive have any available units?
1504 Westcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1504 Westcliff Drive have?
Some of 1504 Westcliff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Westcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Westcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Westcliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Westcliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Westcliff Drive offer parking?
No, 1504 Westcliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Westcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Westcliff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Westcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Westcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Westcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Westcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Westcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Westcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Westcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Westcliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College