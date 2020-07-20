15 Saraceno

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Elegantly upgraded former Model Home! Secluded, quiet impeccable END UNIT in distinctive hilltop GATED community Ziani with magnificent botanical garden, mountains & city views! 3 beds/ 2 baths + office / den (optional 4th bedroom). Entry with direct access to spacious 2 car garage downstairs. Living room w/fireplace opens to a private balcony. The bright & airy kitchen features granite counter tops, built-in stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry. Spacious dining area w/wrap around deck for BBQ and entertainment. Spacious master suite has a large walk-in closets. 1100ft above sea level secluded resort style community built on 10 acres, well appointed with a community club house, salt water pool and spa, cabanas, putting green & hammock garden, and nature trails at the park on Ridge Park; which include a walking path to Crystal Cove's beaches. Close to Newport Elementary School, Fashion Island, & all of Newport Coast's delightful dinning, shopping & entertainment.