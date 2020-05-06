1472 Galaxy Drive

Amenities

garage pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Wonderful single level home sitting on one of the two largest lots backing to Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve. The spacious home boasts 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths with an interior square footage over 5300 and a 6 car attached garage. Desirable open floor plan including 3 fireplaces, a formal dining room, living room, family room, and master retreat. The backyard features an inviting pool & spa along with BBQ for entertaining and the views are some of the best around. Excellent location and within minutes to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, and the beach. Welcome home!