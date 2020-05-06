All apartments in Newport Beach
1472 Galaxy Drive

1472 Galaxy Drive
Location

1472 Galaxy Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Dover Shores

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Wonderful single level home sitting on one of the two largest lots backing to Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve. The spacious home boasts 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths with an interior square footage over 5300 and a 6 car attached garage. Desirable open floor plan including 3 fireplaces, a formal dining room, living room, family room, and master retreat. The backyard features an inviting pool & spa along with BBQ for entertaining and the views are some of the best around. Excellent location and within minutes to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, and the beach. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Galaxy Drive have any available units?
1472 Galaxy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1472 Galaxy Drive have?
Some of 1472 Galaxy Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 Galaxy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Galaxy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Galaxy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1472 Galaxy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1472 Galaxy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1472 Galaxy Drive does offer parking.
Does 1472 Galaxy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Galaxy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Galaxy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1472 Galaxy Drive has a pool.
Does 1472 Galaxy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1472 Galaxy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Galaxy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Galaxy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Galaxy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 Galaxy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
