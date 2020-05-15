1424 Newporter Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill

Gorgeous home in the guard gated community of Harbor Cove. Beautiful new kitchen with custom cabinets, Thermador appliances, with a built-in espresso/coffee machine, Large side by side refrigerator, 6 burner stove top and double ovens. Large center island with farm house sink with wine fridge, plus additional wine storage, and custom lighting, New 9” wide engineered white washed oak floors throughout the downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Living room & family room fireplaces have marble hearths and beautiful mantels, built-in bookcases and surround sound in the family room. Downstairs bed and bath, large laundry room with white marble counter tops. Upstairs has three bedrooms and office retreat with glass french doors. Mirrored closet doors and new lighting fixtures are in the 2nd bedrooms and baths. Garden Studio Designs created the backyard space, with herringbone patterned patios, polished concrete counter tops, built-in seating around the fire pit and BBQ cook center. There is also new lighting, new low maintenance turf & irrigation system. This is a must see!

For any questions, please call Queenie Wang 626-264-2908