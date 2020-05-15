All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1424 Newporter Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1424 Newporter Way
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

1424 Newporter Way

1424 Newporter Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Bayside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1424 Newporter Way, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Gorgeous home in the guard gated community of Harbor Cove. Beautiful new kitchen with custom cabinets, Thermador appliances, with a built-in espresso/coffee machine, Large side by side refrigerator, 6 burner stove top and double ovens. Large center island with farm house sink with wine fridge, plus additional wine storage, and custom lighting, New 9” wide engineered white washed oak floors throughout the downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Living room & family room fireplaces have marble hearths and beautiful mantels, built-in bookcases and surround sound in the family room. Downstairs bed and bath, large laundry room with white marble counter tops. Upstairs has three bedrooms and office retreat with glass french doors. Mirrored closet doors and new lighting fixtures are in the 2nd bedrooms and baths. Garden Studio Designs created the backyard space, with herringbone patterned patios, polished concrete counter tops, built-in seating around the fire pit and BBQ cook center. There is also new lighting, new low maintenance turf & irrigation system. This is a must see!
For any questions, please call Queenie Wang 626-264-2908

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Newporter Way have any available units?
1424 Newporter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1424 Newporter Way have?
Some of 1424 Newporter Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Newporter Way currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Newporter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Newporter Way pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Newporter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1424 Newporter Way offer parking?
No, 1424 Newporter Way does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Newporter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Newporter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Newporter Way have a pool?
No, 1424 Newporter Way does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Newporter Way have accessible units?
No, 1424 Newporter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Newporter Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Newporter Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Newporter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Newporter Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College