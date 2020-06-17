All apartments in Newport Beach
1419 Dolphin
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

1419 Dolphin

1419 Dolphin Ter · (714) 925-1436
Location

1419 Dolphin Ter, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Irvine Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2910 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
bbq/grill
tennis court
VIEW VIEW VIEW
Come and see the most spectacular views in all of Newport Beach/Corona Del Mar. This home features a stunning 180 degree harbor/ocean and Catalina sunset view from this Mid-Century modern single story home ideal for entertaining. This front row Irvine Terrace home is fully furnished and offers an enclosed grass courtyard that is a perfect play area for kids.
This open spacious floor plan featuring three bedrooms , two and a half bathrooms , formal dinning area, oversized family room with cozy fireplace , gourmet kitchen complete with stainless appliances and granite counters. Irvine Terrace is a dream location including a park equipped for a kids play area, tennis courts, basketball, soccer and barbecue/pic-nic area. This incredible home is walking distance to Balboa island that is known for fun, food and entertainment . It’s also a short walk to Corona Del Mar village with numerous shops, restaurants, pubs, galleries , fashion island and farmers market. This home has it all and is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Dolphin have any available units?
1419 Dolphin has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1419 Dolphin have?
Some of 1419 Dolphin's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Dolphin currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Dolphin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Dolphin pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Dolphin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1419 Dolphin offer parking?
No, 1419 Dolphin does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Dolphin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Dolphin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Dolphin have a pool?
No, 1419 Dolphin does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Dolphin have accessible units?
No, 1419 Dolphin does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Dolphin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Dolphin has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 Dolphin have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 Dolphin does not have units with air conditioning.
