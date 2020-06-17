1419 Dolphin

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard bbq/grill tennis court

Come and see the most spectacular views in all of Newport Beach/Corona Del Mar. This home features a stunning 180 degree harbor/ocean and Catalina sunset view from this Mid-Century modern single story home ideal for entertaining. This front row Irvine Terrace home is fully furnished and offers an enclosed grass courtyard that is a perfect play area for kids.

This open spacious floor plan featuring three bedrooms , two and a half bathrooms , formal dinning area, oversized family room with cozy fireplace , gourmet kitchen complete with stainless appliances and granite counters. Irvine Terrace is a dream location including a park equipped for a kids play area, tennis courts, basketball, soccer and barbecue/pic-nic area. This incredible home is walking distance to Balboa island that is known for fun, food and entertainment . It’s also a short walk to Corona Del Mar village with numerous shops, restaurants, pubs, galleries , fashion island and farmers market. This home has it all and is waiting for you!