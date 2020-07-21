14 Sand Dollar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

RESORT-STYLE Living in this STUNNING Newport Beach 3 bedroom Townhome (NO ONE LIVES ABOVE OR BELOW)!!! This amazing unit offers a great open floor plan with high ceilings and recessed lights! Spacious living room with fireplace and wood-like floors! Gourmet granite kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar! Luxurious master suite with vaulted wood beamed ceilings, ceiling fan and custom remodeled bath! HUGE dining area with built-in wine rack and sliders leading to a large private patio w/ direct access to the carport! Private laundry in unit! TONS of storage! This perfect Newport community offers pool / spa, sports court, community BBQ, park-like green belts, hiking / biking trails leading to the beach!!