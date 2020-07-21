All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

14 Sand Dollar Court

14 Sand Dollar Ct · No Longer Available
Location

14 Sand Dollar Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
RESORT-STYLE Living in this STUNNING Newport Beach 3 bedroom Townhome (NO ONE LIVES ABOVE OR BELOW)!!! This amazing unit offers a great open floor plan with high ceilings and recessed lights! Spacious living room with fireplace and wood-like floors! Gourmet granite kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar! Luxurious master suite with vaulted wood beamed ceilings, ceiling fan and custom remodeled bath! HUGE dining area with built-in wine rack and sliders leading to a large private patio w/ direct access to the carport! Private laundry in unit! TONS of storage! This perfect Newport community offers pool / spa, sports court, community BBQ, park-like green belts, hiking / biking trails leading to the beach!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Sand Dollar Court have any available units?
14 Sand Dollar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14 Sand Dollar Court have?
Some of 14 Sand Dollar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Sand Dollar Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Sand Dollar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Sand Dollar Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Sand Dollar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 14 Sand Dollar Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Sand Dollar Court offers parking.
Does 14 Sand Dollar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Sand Dollar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Sand Dollar Court have a pool?
Yes, 14 Sand Dollar Court has a pool.
Does 14 Sand Dollar Court have accessible units?
No, 14 Sand Dollar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Sand Dollar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Sand Dollar Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Sand Dollar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Sand Dollar Court does not have units with air conditioning.
