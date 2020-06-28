125 Via Mentone

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Experience life on Lido Isle in this fully furnished meticulous home offering multiple outdoor spaces and indoor/outdoor living. Whether you crave privacy or want to chat with the strolling neighbors on the strada there is something for every mood. Situated on oversized lot the recently renovated, expansive home is perfect for entertaining or intimate family time. Any aspiring or accomplished chef will appreciate the gourmet kitchen graced with Wolf, Subzero, Viking and Liebherr appliances anchored with an large island ideal for conversation or a fresh breakfast. Also on the main level is a private outdoor patio with large pocket doors that make it part of the home, a family room with fireplace, dining room a downstairs ensuite bedroom and another room currently utilized as an office but could be a 4th bedroom. On the 2nd floor the large master suite is joined with a gorgeous master bath layered with Calcutta marble, dual vanities, stand alone tub and walk in closet. Relax on the patio/balcony off of the master overlooking the strada. There is also an additional ensuite bedroom. The highlight of the 2nd floor is the large entertaining/media room with accordion doors leading to a large patio area. This is the spot to entertain family and friends, watch a game or enjoy a movie. This home has too many upgrades to mention and has been lovingly cared for. It is immaculate! FULLY FURNISHED, AVAIL. OCT 24, 2019- JUNE 30, 2020- shorter terms will be considered 30 days min