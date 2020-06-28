All apartments in Newport Beach
125 Via Mentone
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

125 Via Mentone

125 via Mentone · No Longer Available
Location

125 via Mentone, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Experience life on Lido Isle in this fully furnished meticulous home offering multiple outdoor spaces and indoor/outdoor living. Whether you crave privacy or want to chat with the strolling neighbors on the strada there is something for every mood. Situated on oversized lot the recently renovated, expansive home is perfect for entertaining or intimate family time. Any aspiring or accomplished chef will appreciate the gourmet kitchen graced with Wolf, Subzero, Viking and Liebherr appliances anchored with an large island ideal for conversation or a fresh breakfast. Also on the main level is a private outdoor patio with large pocket doors that make it part of the home, a family room with fireplace, dining room a downstairs ensuite bedroom and another room currently utilized as an office but could be a 4th bedroom. On the 2nd floor the large master suite is joined with a gorgeous master bath layered with Calcutta marble, dual vanities, stand alone tub and walk in closet. Relax on the patio/balcony off of the master overlooking the strada. There is also an additional ensuite bedroom. The highlight of the 2nd floor is the large entertaining/media room with accordion doors leading to a large patio area. This is the spot to entertain family and friends, watch a game or enjoy a movie. This home has too many upgrades to mention and has been lovingly cared for. It is immaculate! FULLY FURNISHED, AVAIL. OCT 24, 2019- JUNE 30, 2020- shorter terms will be considered 30 days min

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Via Mentone have any available units?
125 Via Mentone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 125 Via Mentone have?
Some of 125 Via Mentone's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Via Mentone currently offering any rent specials?
125 Via Mentone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Via Mentone pet-friendly?
No, 125 Via Mentone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 125 Via Mentone offer parking?
Yes, 125 Via Mentone offers parking.
Does 125 Via Mentone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Via Mentone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Via Mentone have a pool?
No, 125 Via Mentone does not have a pool.
Does 125 Via Mentone have accessible units?
No, 125 Via Mentone does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Via Mentone have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Via Mentone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Via Mentone have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Via Mentone does not have units with air conditioning.
