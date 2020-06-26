All apartments in Newport Beach
125 E Bay Avenue
125 E Bay Avenue

125 East Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 East Bay Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in the perfect location – approximately half way between the beach and Newport Bay. Quiet neighborhood yet close to many activities including walking distance to the Fun Zone. The home boasts 3 bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless appliances and beautiful travertine counter tops. Family room features beautiful limestone fireplace. Laminate flooring through-out the home. Master bedroom has a balcony with a peek-a-boo view of Newport Bay. Upstairs bedroom has a large balcony as well. Attached garage has laundry hook-ups for your convenience. There is a Culligan soft water system and an outdoor shower to clean off after a fun day at the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 E Bay Avenue have any available units?
125 E Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 125 E Bay Avenue have?
Some of 125 E Bay Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 E Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 E Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 E Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 125 E Bay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 125 E Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 E Bay Avenue offers parking.
Does 125 E Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 E Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 E Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 125 E Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 125 E Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 E Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 E Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 E Bay Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 E Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 E Bay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

