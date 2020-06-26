125 East Bay Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661 Central Newport Beach
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in the perfect location – approximately half way between the beach and Newport Bay. Quiet neighborhood yet close to many activities including walking distance to the Fun Zone. The home boasts 3 bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless appliances and beautiful travertine counter tops. Family room features beautiful limestone fireplace. Laminate flooring through-out the home. Master bedroom has a balcony with a peek-a-boo view of Newport Bay. Upstairs bedroom has a large balcony as well. Attached garage has laundry hook-ups for your convenience. There is a Culligan soft water system and an outdoor shower to clean off after a fun day at the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 E Bay Avenue have any available units?
125 E Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 125 E Bay Avenue have?
Some of 125 E Bay Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 E Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 E Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.