125 E Bay Avenue

Charming home in the perfect location – approximately half way between the beach and Newport Bay. Quiet neighborhood yet close to many activities including walking distance to the Fun Zone. The home boasts 3 bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless appliances and beautiful travertine counter tops. Family room features beautiful limestone fireplace. Laminate flooring through-out the home. Master bedroom has a balcony with a peek-a-boo view of Newport Bay. Upstairs bedroom has a large balcony as well. Attached garage has laundry hook-ups for your convenience. There is a Culligan soft water system and an outdoor shower to clean off after a fun day at the beach.