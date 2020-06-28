All apartments in Newport Beach
122 33rd Street

122 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 33rd Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Winter rental only. September to June 15, 2020. Walk to the beach and shops. Beautiful two story home 4 bedrooms 2 baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 33rd Street have any available units?
122 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 122 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 122 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 122 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 122 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 122 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
