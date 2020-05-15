121 Via Antibes

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Come see why living at Lido Isle is a must! Bask in this light and airy home that offers large windows, lofty ceilings, planked flooring, sleek gas fireplace, second-floor laundry, ample storage and oversized closets in each room. The newly remodeled spacious kitchen is an entertainer’s dream. Relish in the European-inspired custom cabinetry, industrial stainless-steel kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, quartz countertops with breakfast bar and generous pantry. As you walk upstairs you are greeted with a contemporary bathroom featuring ample lighting and an over-sized walk-in shower. This unit also provides direct access to the garage! Don’t forget about the outdoor inspired living area with extra-large, double sliders opening to the beautifully renovated common patio with common bar-b-que, firepit and outdoor furniture. Conveniently located in the heart of Lido Isle, just a quick walk to the beach, shopping and dining. Come see for yourself, Lido Commons cannot be beat. **Additional monthly flat fee charge of $50.00 per month for the water, sewer, trash, and common area miscellaneous charges.**