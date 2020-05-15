All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 121 Via Antibes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
121 Via Antibes
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

121 Via Antibes

121 via Antibes · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 via Antibes, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Come see why living at Lido Isle is a must! Bask in this light and airy home that offers large windows, lofty ceilings, planked flooring, sleek gas fireplace, second-floor laundry, ample storage and oversized closets in each room. The newly remodeled spacious kitchen is an entertainer’s dream. Relish in the European-inspired custom cabinetry, industrial stainless-steel kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, quartz countertops with breakfast bar and generous pantry. As you walk upstairs you are greeted with a contemporary bathroom featuring ample lighting and an over-sized walk-in shower. This unit also provides direct access to the garage! Don’t forget about the outdoor inspired living area with extra-large, double sliders opening to the beautifully renovated common patio with common bar-b-que, firepit and outdoor furniture. Conveniently located in the heart of Lido Isle, just a quick walk to the beach, shopping and dining. Come see for yourself, Lido Commons cannot be beat. **Additional monthly flat fee charge of $50.00 per month for the water, sewer, trash, and common area miscellaneous charges.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Via Antibes have any available units?
121 Via Antibes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 121 Via Antibes have?
Some of 121 Via Antibes's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Via Antibes currently offering any rent specials?
121 Via Antibes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Via Antibes pet-friendly?
No, 121 Via Antibes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 121 Via Antibes offer parking?
Yes, 121 Via Antibes offers parking.
Does 121 Via Antibes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Via Antibes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Via Antibes have a pool?
No, 121 Via Antibes does not have a pool.
Does 121 Via Antibes have accessible units?
No, 121 Via Antibes does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Via Antibes have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Via Antibes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Via Antibes have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Via Antibes does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College