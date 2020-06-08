12 Winthrop

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Rarely available lease in guard gated Bonita Canyon. This home is also available for purchase MLS # . Impeccably well maintained home with main level bedroom, two living areas, separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors on first level. Large master with two closets, separate soaking tub and dual vanities. One bedroom upstairs has ensuite bath and the other has own bath just outside of bedroom. Private back yard on corner lot with an abundance of natural light, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Located at the end of a private cul de sac one block from the gorgeous association pool, tennis court and playground area.