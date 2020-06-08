All apartments in Newport Beach
12 Winthrop

12 Winthrop · No Longer Available
Location

12 Winthrop, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bonita Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Rarely available lease in guard gated Bonita Canyon. This home is also available for purchase MLS # . Impeccably well maintained home with main level bedroom, two living areas, separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors on first level. Large master with two closets, separate soaking tub and dual vanities. One bedroom upstairs has ensuite bath and the other has own bath just outside of bedroom. Private back yard on corner lot with an abundance of natural light, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Located at the end of a private cul de sac one block from the gorgeous association pool, tennis court and playground area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Winthrop have any available units?
12 Winthrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 12 Winthrop have?
Some of 12 Winthrop's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Winthrop currently offering any rent specials?
12 Winthrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Winthrop pet-friendly?
No, 12 Winthrop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 12 Winthrop offer parking?
Yes, 12 Winthrop offers parking.
Does 12 Winthrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Winthrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Winthrop have a pool?
Yes, 12 Winthrop has a pool.
Does 12 Winthrop have accessible units?
No, 12 Winthrop does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Winthrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Winthrop has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Winthrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Winthrop does not have units with air conditioning.
