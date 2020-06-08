All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

12 Turnberry Drive

12 Turnberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12 Turnberry Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Belcourt

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
This beautiful four bedroom, four bath home with bonus loft is located in the prestigious, guard-gated community of One Ford Road in Newport Beach. Built for entertaining, this residence features a formal living room with fireplace and high volume ceilings, hardwood floors downstairs, and a formal dining room with french doors that open to a private courtyard. A spacious kitchen with dual ovens, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator opens to the family room. One downstairs bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs. A bonus loft upstairs is the perfect playroom or study! The master suite features a front sitting area, as well as a private retreat, perfect as a private office or exercise room. The master bathroom features dual vanities, spa tub and stone shower. Three car garage. This home is located in the resort-style community of One Ford Road with two live guard gates, clubhouse, two pools and wading pool, playground, 3000sf fitness center, basketball, volleyball & croquet courts, and many holiday and community activities and parties. Come home to One Ford Road!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Turnberry Drive have any available units?
12 Turnberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 12 Turnberry Drive have?
Some of 12 Turnberry Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Turnberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Turnberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Turnberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12 Turnberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 12 Turnberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12 Turnberry Drive offers parking.
Does 12 Turnberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Turnberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Turnberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12 Turnberry Drive has a pool.
Does 12 Turnberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Turnberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Turnberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Turnberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Turnberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Turnberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
