12 Turnberry Drive

Amenities
This beautiful four bedroom, four bath home with bonus loft is located in the prestigious, guard-gated community of One Ford Road in Newport Beach. Built for entertaining, this residence features a formal living room with fireplace and high volume ceilings, hardwood floors downstairs, and a formal dining room with french doors that open to a private courtyard. A spacious kitchen with dual ovens, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator opens to the family room. One downstairs bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs. A bonus loft upstairs is the perfect playroom or study! The master suite features a front sitting area, as well as a private retreat, perfect as a private office or exercise room. The master bathroom features dual vanities, spa tub and stone shower. Three car garage. This home is located in the resort-style community of One Ford Road with two live guard gates, clubhouse, two pools and wading pool, playground, 3000sf fitness center, basketball, volleyball & croquet courts, and many holiday and community activities and parties. Come home to One Ford Road!