12 Turnberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub volleyball court

This beautiful four bedroom, four bath home with bonus loft is located in the prestigious, guard-gated community of One Ford Road in Newport Beach. Built for entertaining, this residence features a formal living room with fireplace and high volume ceilings, hardwood floors downstairs, and a formal dining room with french doors that open to a private courtyard. A spacious kitchen with dual ovens, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator opens to the family room. One downstairs bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs. A bonus loft upstairs is the perfect playroom or study! The master suite features a front sitting area, as well as a private retreat, perfect as a private office or exercise room. The master bathroom features dual vanities, spa tub and stone shower. Three car garage. This home is located in the resort-style community of One Ford Road with two live guard gates, clubhouse, two pools and wading pool, playground, 3000sf fitness center, basketball, volleyball & croquet courts, and many holiday and community activities and parties. Come home to One Ford Road!