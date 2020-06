12 RUE MARSEILLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

BIG CANYON, BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM WITH 2, 1/2 BATHS. ALL REDONE INSIDE. LARGE KITCHEN WITH SKYLIGHTS AND WONDERFUL DINNING AREA THAT LEADS OUT TO PATIO. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT LOOKS OUT TO BEAUTIFUL WRAP AROUND PATIO. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM ON 1ST FLOOR THAT ALSO LEADS OUT TO PATIO, WITH AN EXTRA LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, EXTRA CLOSETS BEHIND BEDROOM ENTRANCE DOOR.

NICE BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND A VANITY, LARGE SHOWER WITH SEPARATE BATH TUB. UPSTAIRS TWO BEDROOMS WITH A FULL BATH.

REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER AND A LARGE WINE COOLER INCLUDED. THREE CAR GARAGE. THIS HOME IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH A BEAUTIFUL ENTRY FROM THE OUTSIDE. A MUST SEE!