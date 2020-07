114 Via Xanthe

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard playground tennis court

ENJOY THE LIDO LIFESTYLE IN THIS IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME SITUATED ON AN OVERSIZED LOT. A TRULY PRIVATE SANCTUARY AS YOU ENTER THROUGH THE A GATED CENTRAL COURTYARD AND ENJOYED THE SUN DRENCHED SOUTH FACING PATIO. AS YOU ENTER THERE IS A SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE. TWO INVITING FIREPLACES WELCOMES YOU TO THIS HOME THROUGH FOUR SETS OF FRENCH DOORS. THE GOURMET KITCHEN BOAST A LARGE ISLAND, TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES AND A WALK-IN PANTRY. THE FAMILY ROOM'S WALL OF GLASS PLUS TWO FRENCH DOOR LEADS TO A CHARMING STRADA PATIO. A WINE CELLAR AND POWDER ROOM COMPLETES THE FIRST LEVEL. UP THE STAIRS TWO SECONDARY BEDROOMS AND AN AMAZING MASTER BEDROOM SUITE FEATURING HIGH CEILINGS, TWO LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS AND AN INCREDIBLE HIS AND HERS MASTER BATH. IDEALLY LOCATED STEPS TO LIDO ISLAND CLUB AND YACHT CLUB, BEACH, TENNIS COURTS AND CHILDREN'S PLAYGROUNDS. JUST A SHORT DRIVE IS THE NEWLY RENOVATED LIDO MARINA VILLAGE, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT.