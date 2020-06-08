All apartments in Newport Beach
114 Marine Avenue

Location

114 Marine Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful four bedroom, two bath Balboa Island cottage available weekly or monthly but not year-round (before calling, please see Agent's Remarks for availability). The rate shown is the monthly, off-season rate. Inquire on weekly rates. Fully furnished with all linens and kitchenware. Quintessential beach house with light-filled rooms, hardwood floors, white walls, ceiling fans, slip-covered furniture, Dutch doors & cheerful artwork. Fantastic location - five homes in from South Bayfront on the desirable 100 block and just steps to the island's shops and restaurants. Features include: charming front brick patio with dining table and conversational seating arrangement; large back patio with beautiful plants and outdoor dining table; washer/dryer; water view from upstairs bedroom; vanity sink in master; flat-screen tv in den; gas fireplace. Bed configuration: one king, one queen, one full, one twin. This is not a year-round rental: During the summer, this home rents on a weekly basis; During the off-season (September through May), it is available by the week or month. One bedroom downstairs; three bedrooms up. Garage parking (one space in a two-car garage). Pets considered. Strictly non-smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Marine Avenue have any available units?
114 Marine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 114 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 114 Marine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
114 Marine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Marine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 114 Marine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 114 Marine Avenue offers parking.
Does 114 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Marine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 114 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 114 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 114 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Marine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Marine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

