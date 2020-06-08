114 Marine Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful four bedroom, two bath Balboa Island cottage available weekly or monthly but not year-round (before calling, please see Agent's Remarks for availability). The rate shown is the monthly, off-season rate. Inquire on weekly rates. Fully furnished with all linens and kitchenware. Quintessential beach house with light-filled rooms, hardwood floors, white walls, ceiling fans, slip-covered furniture, Dutch doors & cheerful artwork. Fantastic location - five homes in from South Bayfront on the desirable 100 block and just steps to the island's shops and restaurants. Features include: charming front brick patio with dining table and conversational seating arrangement; large back patio with beautiful plants and outdoor dining table; washer/dryer; water view from upstairs bedroom; vanity sink in master; flat-screen tv in den; gas fireplace. Bed configuration: one king, one queen, one full, one twin. This is not a year-round rental: During the summer, this home rents on a weekly basis; During the off-season (September through May), it is available by the week or month. One bedroom downstairs; three bedrooms up. Garage parking (one space in a two-car garage). Pets considered. Strictly non-smoking property.