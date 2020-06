Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities

EVER ENCHANTING LIDO ISLAND COTTAGE BOASTING CHARM AND SOPHISTICATION ON AN OVERSIZED LOT AND IN ONE OF LIDO'S PRIME LOCATION. THE SINGLE LEVEL HOME OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS (A DEN CONVERSION CAN BE TURNED BACK TO A FOURTH BEDROOM), THREE BATHROOMS, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM WITH A STONE FIREPLACE, AN INVITING KITCHEN WITH CENTRAL ISLAND, FURNITURE GRADE CABINETRY, TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST AREA