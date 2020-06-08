111 Jade Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy Little Balboa Island living at its finest with this stunning French Country home just two doors from the bay. A spacious patio surrounded by flowers leads you into a grand room with wood floors, wood shutters, brick fireplace, wet bar and dining area. The elegant kitchen with breakfast area has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and opens to a breakfast area. Air conditioning helps keep you cool during those warm days! The master bedroom has tall vaulted ceilings, skylights and a private deck. Two bedrooms and bath line the hallway to the rear master suite with fireplace, private deck, upper lounge area, bedroom and office. Access the rooftop deck from either the second floor or rear courtyard. A separate laundry room with sink, cabinets and washer/dryer hook ups provides plenty of space for ironing, air drying, etc. Plus, a two car garage... can get life get any better!