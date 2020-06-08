All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 Jade Avenue

111 Jade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 Jade Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Little Balboa Island

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
garage
Enjoy Little Balboa Island living at its finest with this stunning French Country home just two doors from the bay. A spacious patio surrounded by flowers leads you into a grand room with wood floors, wood shutters, brick fireplace, wet bar and dining area. The elegant kitchen with breakfast area has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and opens to a breakfast area. Air conditioning helps keep you cool during those warm days! The master bedroom has tall vaulted ceilings, skylights and a private deck. Two bedrooms and bath line the hallway to the rear master suite with fireplace, private deck, upper lounge area, bedroom and office. Access the rooftop deck from either the second floor or rear courtyard. A separate laundry room with sink, cabinets and washer/dryer hook ups provides plenty of space for ironing, air drying, etc. Plus, a two car garage... can get life get any better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Jade Avenue have any available units?
111 Jade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 111 Jade Avenue have?
Some of 111 Jade Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Jade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 Jade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Jade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 Jade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 111 Jade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 Jade Avenue offers parking.
Does 111 Jade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Jade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Jade Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 Jade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 Jade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 Jade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Jade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Jade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Jade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Jade Avenue has units with air conditioning.
