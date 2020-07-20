11 Vista Luci

Amenities

Wonderful home in the community of Pelican Heights in Newport Coast available for lease. The home sits in a very coveted location offering beautiful panoramic views of city lights at night and to the ocean and Catalina Island during the day. This home was a former model home designed by the famous designer, Fari, whose name, design recognition and footprint are very evident in Newport Coast. The home features 5 spacious bedrooms with one bedroom suite on the main floor.

The home has an easy comfortable flow in all of the living areas. The kitchen opens up to the family room with a cozy fireplace and is a great gathering place for the home's residents. From the family room it is a just a step to the spacious rear yard with private pool and spa and backyard entertaining area.

There is a formal dining room, formal living room and grand two story entrance. The master suite has a secondary room that can be used as a home office, tv room or whatever a new resident might enjoy. The home sits on a single-loaded street, is close to shopping, freeways, and world class restaurants. Lease terms can be negotiated based on a tenant's needs. Monthly lease price just reduced.