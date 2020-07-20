All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:31 AM

11 Vista Luci

11 Vista Luci · No Longer Available
Location

11 Vista Luci, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Wonderful home in the community of Pelican Heights in Newport Coast available for lease. The home sits in a very coveted location offering beautiful panoramic views of city lights at night and to the ocean and Catalina Island during the day. This home was a former model home designed by the famous designer, Fari, whose name, design recognition and footprint are very evident in Newport Coast. The home features 5 spacious bedrooms with one bedroom suite on the main floor.
The home has an easy comfortable flow in all of the living areas. The kitchen opens up to the family room with a cozy fireplace and is a great gathering place for the home's residents. From the family room it is a just a step to the spacious rear yard with private pool and spa and backyard entertaining area.
There is a formal dining room, formal living room and grand two story entrance. The master suite has a secondary room that can be used as a home office, tv room or whatever a new resident might enjoy. The home sits on a single-loaded street, is close to shopping, freeways, and world class restaurants. Lease terms can be negotiated based on a tenant's needs. Monthly lease price just reduced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Vista Luci have any available units?
11 Vista Luci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Vista Luci have?
Some of 11 Vista Luci's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Vista Luci currently offering any rent specials?
11 Vista Luci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Vista Luci pet-friendly?
No, 11 Vista Luci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Vista Luci offer parking?
No, 11 Vista Luci does not offer parking.
Does 11 Vista Luci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Vista Luci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Vista Luci have a pool?
Yes, 11 Vista Luci has a pool.
Does 11 Vista Luci have accessible units?
No, 11 Vista Luci does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Vista Luci have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Vista Luci has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Vista Luci have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Vista Luci does not have units with air conditioning.
