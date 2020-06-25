All apartments in Newport Beach
11 Ultima Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

11 Ultima Drive

11 Ultima Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11 Ultima Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy panoramic ocean & harbor views from every room in the highly desirable community of Altezza: Ocean, Catalina Sunsets, Newport Harbor & Bay, Newport Beach City lights to Los Angeles & beyond to the Snow Capped Mountains. The condo has been remodeled to create an open and spacious living area. Upgrades include the white beachy kitchen, large Island, and extensive use of Corallo marble countertops and an inside laundry room. 2 car attached garage & storage. Altezza homeowners enjoy a resort lifestyle with exclusive membership in Coastal Canyon offering a private tennis club, sports courts, Olympic size salt-water pool & staffed clubhouse. Close proximity to historic Crystal Cove beach, world-class shopping & dining at Fashion Island, local shopping center, 5 Star international Pelican Hill Golf Resort & minutes to John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Ultima Drive have any available units?
11 Ultima Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Ultima Drive have?
Some of 11 Ultima Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Ultima Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Ultima Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Ultima Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Ultima Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Ultima Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Ultima Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Ultima Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Ultima Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Ultima Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11 Ultima Drive has a pool.
Does 11 Ultima Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Ultima Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Ultima Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Ultima Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Ultima Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Ultima Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
