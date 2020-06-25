11 Ultima Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Enjoy panoramic ocean & harbor views from every room in the highly desirable community of Altezza: Ocean, Catalina Sunsets, Newport Harbor & Bay, Newport Beach City lights to Los Angeles & beyond to the Snow Capped Mountains. The condo has been remodeled to create an open and spacious living area. Upgrades include the white beachy kitchen, large Island, and extensive use of Corallo marble countertops and an inside laundry room. 2 car attached garage & storage. Altezza homeowners enjoy a resort lifestyle with exclusive membership in Coastal Canyon offering a private tennis club, sports courts, Olympic size salt-water pool & staffed clubhouse. Close proximity to historic Crystal Cove beach, world-class shopping & dining at Fashion Island, local shopping center, 5 Star international Pelican Hill Golf Resort & minutes to John Wayne Airport.