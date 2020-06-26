11 Odyssey Ct

Amenities
Ocean View Condo in Newport Beach - Amazing Catalina and Pacific Palisades views from every room in this open floor plan, spacious two bedroom condo. Located in a private end unit of the Newport Crest community provides a very desirable location. Recently remodeled, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances such as a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and silestone counters. There is also washer and dryer as well. Two spacious decks allow you to enjoy the Catalina views and ocean breezes at sunset. There is an attached two car garage, plus two additional parking spaces. There is a community pool, tennis courts, gas BBQs in pool area and Newport Community Gate access to Sunset Ridge Park.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5486446)