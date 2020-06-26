All apartments in Newport Beach
11 Odyssey Ct
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

11 Odyssey Ct

11 Odyssey Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Odyssey Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Ocean View Condo in Newport Beach - Amazing Catalina and Pacific Palisades views from every room in this open floor plan, spacious two bedroom condo. Located in a private end unit of the Newport Crest community provides a very desirable location. Recently remodeled, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances such as a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and silestone counters. There is also washer and dryer as well. Two spacious decks allow you to enjoy the Catalina views and ocean breezes at sunset. There is an attached two car garage, plus two additional parking spaces. There is a community pool, tennis courts, gas BBQs in pool area and Newport Community Gate access to Sunset Ridge Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Odyssey Ct have any available units?
11 Odyssey Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Odyssey Ct have?
Some of 11 Odyssey Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Odyssey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11 Odyssey Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Odyssey Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11 Odyssey Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Odyssey Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11 Odyssey Ct offers parking.
Does 11 Odyssey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Odyssey Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Odyssey Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11 Odyssey Ct has a pool.
Does 11 Odyssey Ct have accessible units?
No, 11 Odyssey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Odyssey Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Odyssey Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Odyssey Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Odyssey Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

