11 Belmont

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Enjoy breathtaking city and coastline views from this stunning fully remodeled custom estate located on a premier lot in the highly desirable gated community of Harbor Hill. Situated on private cul-de-sac street, this impressive two-level custom showpiece estate offers approximately 5,800 square feet of newly renovated living space highlighted by special interior design touches like a floating staircase and cathedral vaulted ceilings that will simply take your breath away. Elegant foyer features an abundance of light that accentuates a bright and open floor plan which encompasses 5 bed, 4 1/2 baths including an updated & expanded master retreat w/ soaring ceilings and LaCantina bi-folding doors that seamlessly open to endless city lights and coastline views. The estate showcases a chef's kitchen with a large center island featuring Brunello imperial granite; main floor office; upstairs bonus/media room, and main floor bedroom with en-suite bath. Private hardscaped courtyard with fireplace, a lush landscaped backyard accented by a built-in Viking bbq island & bar, sitting area, infinity edge fountain spa with breathtaking views round this property out. Enjoy your own private walking path to San Miguel Park; 3 car garage; and access to the region's award wi