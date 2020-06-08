1073 Dover Drive

Amenities

This2 bed/2.5 bath home is clean and has a modern look to it and is beautifully located in the heart of Newport Beach.As you walk in to this open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs, you will see the great living area with a fireplace, then the beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, spacious center island, newer cabinets and recess lighting. The downstairs bathroom has been upgraded with custom paint and beautiful mirror and sink. Located upstairs are two bedroom suites, with 2 oversized mirrored closets in the Master. Both bedrooms will have brand new ceiling fans and come complete with full bathrooms that include granite counters, tile floors and updated painted walls to complete the high end look. With a personal 1 car garage, the complex has a gated pool and clubhouse that are very private. This home is darling and is in a great school district- Mariners, Ensign Middle and Newport Harbor High School, plus the sought after central location with local entertainment, dining, fitness, and easy access to a quiet walk on the Castaways Park Trails with inspiring views of the Bay. So come by and check it out because this gem of a home will not last long!