Newport Beach, CA
1073 Dover Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

1073 Dover Drive

1073 Dover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Dover Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This2 bed/2.5 bath home is clean and has a modern look to it and is beautifully located in the heart of Newport Beach.As you walk in to this open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs, you will see the great living area with a fireplace, then the beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, spacious center island, newer cabinets and recess lighting. The downstairs bathroom has been upgraded with custom paint and beautiful mirror and sink. Located upstairs are two bedroom suites, with 2 oversized mirrored closets in the Master. Both bedrooms will have brand new ceiling fans and come complete with full bathrooms that include granite counters, tile floors and updated painted walls to complete the high end look. With a personal 1 car garage, the complex has a gated pool and clubhouse that are very private. This home is darling and is in a great school district- Mariners, Ensign Middle and Newport Harbor High School, plus the sought after central location with local entertainment, dining, fitness, and easy access to a quiet walk on the Castaways Park Trails with inspiring views of the Bay. So come by and check it out because this gem of a home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Dover Drive have any available units?
1073 Dover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1073 Dover Drive have?
Some of 1073 Dover Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Dover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Dover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Dover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1073 Dover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1073 Dover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1073 Dover Drive offers parking.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 Dover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1073 Dover Drive has a pool.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1073 Dover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 Dover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1073 Dover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
