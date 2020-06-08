106 Via Genoa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

Gorgeous bay views throughout the second story! Wake up every morning in the master bedroom watching the boats pass on the water. As you enter through the front door of the home you are greeted with 5 sets of french sliding glass doors letting natural light flood through the home. New flooring, freshly painted, and the vaulted ceilings give a very grand open feel. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. The family room offers a ton of natural lighting, a cozy fireplace, and a great view of the backyard. The french doors open up to a spacious patio with built-in barbecue grill and dry bar that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. The second floor includes 2 bedrooms and the master bedroom en suite that boasts a beautiful view of the bay. The master bathroom has plenty of closet space, dual sinks, a vanity, and quartz counter tops. Lido Island amenities include private beaches, kids playground, docks, tennis courts, parks & clubhouse. Walking distance to Lido Marina Village, local beaches, restaurants, shops, and more.