106 Via Genoa
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

106 Via Genoa

106 Via Genoa · No Longer Available
Location

106 Via Genoa, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous bay views throughout the second story! Wake up every morning in the master bedroom watching the boats pass on the water. As you enter through the front door of the home you are greeted with 5 sets of french sliding glass doors letting natural light flood through the home. New flooring, freshly painted, and the vaulted ceilings give a very grand open feel. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. The family room offers a ton of natural lighting, a cozy fireplace, and a great view of the backyard. The french doors open up to a spacious patio with built-in barbecue grill and dry bar that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. The second floor includes 2 bedrooms and the master bedroom en suite that boasts a beautiful view of the bay. The master bathroom has plenty of closet space, dual sinks, a vanity, and quartz counter tops. Lido Island amenities include private beaches, kids playground, docks, tennis courts, parks & clubhouse. Walking distance to Lido Marina Village, local beaches, restaurants, shops, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Via Genoa have any available units?
106 Via Genoa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 106 Via Genoa have?
Some of 106 Via Genoa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Via Genoa currently offering any rent specials?
106 Via Genoa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Via Genoa pet-friendly?
No, 106 Via Genoa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 106 Via Genoa offer parking?
Yes, 106 Via Genoa offers parking.
Does 106 Via Genoa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Via Genoa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Via Genoa have a pool?
No, 106 Via Genoa does not have a pool.
Does 106 Via Genoa have accessible units?
No, 106 Via Genoa does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Via Genoa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Via Genoa has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Via Genoa have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Via Genoa does not have units with air conditioning.

