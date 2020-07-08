All apartments in Newport Beach
1024 W Balboa Boulevard
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

1024 W Balboa Boulevard

1024 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1024 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Furnished Home, just bring your clothes... An ideal Beach Retreat, located one Block from the Beach and Bay! This remodeled 2 Bd/ 1Ba unit is on one level with no one above or below. Beautifully upgraded with travertine floors, granite counters, newer paint and new stainless steel appliances. The spacious open floor plan has the Kitchen & Dining that opens to the Family room. It feels like a large Great room. There's a front and side patio with an outdoor dining table. The furniture is newer and sorry, not an option for unfurnished. One bedroom has a King size bed with large flat screen TV and the other a Queen. The Great room also has a large flat screen TV. There's a one-carport, two storage units and a community laundry room. It's located in a beautiful section of peninsula, quiet and less traffic but yet, close to everything. The Fun zone, beach and bay are all a five min walk away. And, out your back door there's the bay beach or cross the street to go to the pacific ocean beach & boardwalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

