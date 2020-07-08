1024 W Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Furnished Home, just bring your clothes... An ideal Beach Retreat, located one Block from the Beach and Bay! This remodeled 2 Bd/ 1Ba unit is on one level with no one above or below. Beautifully upgraded with travertine floors, granite counters, newer paint and new stainless steel appliances. The spacious open floor plan has the Kitchen & Dining that opens to the Family room. It feels like a large Great room. There's a front and side patio with an outdoor dining table. The furniture is newer and sorry, not an option for unfurnished. One bedroom has a King size bed with large flat screen TV and the other a Queen. The Great room also has a large flat screen TV. There's a one-carport, two storage units and a community laundry room. It's located in a beautiful section of peninsula, quiet and less traffic but yet, close to everything. The Fun zone, beach and bay are all a five min walk away. And, out your back door there's the bay beach or cross the street to go to the pacific ocean beach & boardwalk.