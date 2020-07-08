Amenities

1005 East Balboa Blvd Available 09/14/20 NEWPORT BEACH OCEANFRONT 4 Bedroom Near Balboa Pier! - **Furnished winter rental starting in September 2020 and ending sometime during June 2021 ONLY**. NO yearly leases.



Enjoy beach living at this beautiful 4 bedroom oceanfront condo! Located on the boardwalk between B and C Street, this middle unit (second story) of a triplex is walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery store, the Balboa Pier and bike rentals. This condo features a private outdoor deck, updated furnishings, 2 living rooms, new wood flooring and gorgeous ocean and sunset views!



The front living room has 2 couches, coffee table, an armchair, flat screen TV and phenomenal ocean views! There are 2 dining tables, one that seats 4 and the other seating 6. The kitchen has all the amenities including a dishwasher, trash compactor and plenty of cabinet and counter space for storing and preparing food. The back living room has 2 couches, a coffee table and a kitchenette that includes a mini-fridge and sink. The outdoor deck has a table, chairs and a BBQ, perfect for hanging out and cooking for family and friends!



The master suite has a king bed with an adjoined bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen bed also with an adjoined bathroom. The third and fourth bedrooms each have 2 single twin beds. There is another full bathroom in the hallway toward the front of the house. There is a queen sofa sleeper in the back of the house.



There are 2 tandem parking spots to the left of the garage and a coin-operated Washer and Dryer in the garage.



Balboa Village is a quaint, small beach town consisting of only 3 small blocks adjacent to the Balboa Pier. Here you can peruse the shops, restaurants, bars, and FUN Zone. Take in the views off of the Balboa Pier, rent a bike or a kayak, or go whale watching or deep sea fishing from the many boats that leave the Balboa Pavilion daily.



No Pets Allowed



