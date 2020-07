Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

On a quiet cul de sac, near an ocean view park, this home has great ocean views, elegant formal entry way with tumbled limestone flooring. Custom built-ins - entertainment niche, two office centers, open beams in living room, crown molding, closet and garage organizers. Master suite has custom fireplace, fantastic ocean and city light views. Three secondary bedrooms each have full bathrooms, walk-in closets and dressing mirrors.