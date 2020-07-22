Amenities

Newport Coast Detached Condo in Sancerre located on a view lot. Private property with an open feel and several windows to allow for natural light. Finishes in the kitchen include 2-year-old stainless steel appliances, marble counters and tile flooring that opens to the family room. The living room offers two-story ceilings that connects to the dining area. There are 3 bedrooms all located upstairs. The master offers ocean breezes and private views with no property behind you. Sancerre is a gated community near a shopping center, Newport Coast Elementary and several parks and walking trails. This community has an association pool and spa. Showings by Appointment Only. Call 949-342-6229