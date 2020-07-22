All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 10 Lessay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
10 Lessay
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

10 Lessay

10 Lessay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newport Coast Detached Condo in Sancerre located on a view lot. Private property with an open feel and several windows to allow for natural light. Finishes in the kitchen include 2-year-old stainless steel appliances, marble counters and tile flooring that opens to the family room. The living room offers two-story ceilings that connects to the dining area. There are 3 bedrooms all located upstairs. The master offers ocean breezes and private views with no property behind you. Sancerre is a gated community near a shopping center, Newport Coast Elementary and several parks and walking trails. This community has an association pool and spa. Showings by Appointment Only. Call 949-342-6229

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lessay have any available units?
10 Lessay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10 Lessay have?
Some of 10 Lessay's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lessay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lessay pet-friendly?
No, 10 Lessay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 10 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 10 Lessay offers parking.
Does 10 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 10 Lessay has a pool.
Does 10 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 10 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Lessay has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College