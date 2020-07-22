All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1 Veranda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1 Veranda
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:11 AM

1 Veranda

1 Veranda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 Veranda, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRICED to LEASE ! Exclusive Corner Lot .Plan 2 model situated in Pacific Ridge’s Belcara behind a private 24-hour guard gate. Featuring a main-floor master bedroom, this home offers approximately 2,812 square feet encompassing three ideally located bedrooms, oversized bonus room (with a fourth bedroom builder option), and two-and-one-half baths. A spacious great room with fireplace opens to the gourmet kitchen. The home itself has been recently remodeled with a plethora of luxurious upgrades, including a new water softener system, epoxy flooring in the garage, ample storage cabinets in the garage, new travertine floors, new engineered wood floors throughout the living room, master suite, staircase, upstairs, and bonus room, and ample cabinets and shelving in the laundry room. The backyard is sure to impress even your most discerning guests with brand-new travertine throughout the entertaining areas, an outdoor shower, artificial grass, fruit trees, fire pit, stuccoed and painted inner wall, allergy-friendly trees and plants, and prestige lighting system emphasizing trees and walkways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Veranda have any available units?
1 Veranda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1 Veranda have?
Some of 1 Veranda's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Veranda currently offering any rent specials?
1 Veranda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Veranda pet-friendly?
No, 1 Veranda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1 Veranda offer parking?
Yes, 1 Veranda offers parking.
Does 1 Veranda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Veranda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Veranda have a pool?
No, 1 Veranda does not have a pool.
Does 1 Veranda have accessible units?
No, 1 Veranda does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Veranda have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Veranda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Veranda have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Veranda does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College