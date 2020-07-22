Amenities

PRICED to LEASE ! Exclusive Corner Lot .Plan 2 model situated in Pacific Ridge’s Belcara behind a private 24-hour guard gate. Featuring a main-floor master bedroom, this home offers approximately 2,812 square feet encompassing three ideally located bedrooms, oversized bonus room (with a fourth bedroom builder option), and two-and-one-half baths. A spacious great room with fireplace opens to the gourmet kitchen. The home itself has been recently remodeled with a plethora of luxurious upgrades, including a new water softener system, epoxy flooring in the garage, ample storage cabinets in the garage, new travertine floors, new engineered wood floors throughout the living room, master suite, staircase, upstairs, and bonus room, and ample cabinets and shelving in the laundry room. The backyard is sure to impress even your most discerning guests with brand-new travertine throughout the entertaining areas, an outdoor shower, artificial grass, fruit trees, fire pit, stuccoed and painted inner wall, allergy-friendly trees and plants, and prestige lighting system emphasizing trees and walkways.