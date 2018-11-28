1 Grenelle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gated Newport Coast Home with 3 Bedrooms and huge LOFT on Cul D Sac - Popular gated St. Michelle detached home at end of cul-d-sac. 3 bedrooms PLUS LOFT perfect for a den or office. New 'White Dove' paint throughout interior, brand New luxury vinyl wood plank flooring throughout downstairs, new plush carpet upstairs. Recently upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops,new stainless sink, Miele dishwasher and gas cook top includes french door refrigerator. New custom builtin entertainment center in living room with flat screen tv in wall wiring and new motorized shades over vaulted windows. Lots of natural light and open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Lots of upgrades throughout with plantation shutters, custom closet organizers, wainscoting, 5 inch baseboards, Nest thermostat, overhead storage in the garage. Expensive master bedroom with tray ceiling, tv in wall wiring and double door entry. Master en-suite has a large soaking tub, dual vanity and a large walk in closet with organizers. Check out the over sized backyard with grass and a nice BBQ entertaining island! This is a great location w/community pool/spa and a close walk to two parks, sports fields, great schools, hiking trails and shopping center. Non-smokers only please. Some pets considered. Long term tenant preferred.



(RLNE5640548)