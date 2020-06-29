All apartments in Mission Viejo
30 Cielo Cresta.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

30 Cielo Cresta

30 Cielo Cresta · No Longer Available
Location

30 Cielo Cresta, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning luxury home on corner lot with breathtaking mountain views in Mission Viejo/Trabuco Canyon area. This former model home is located in the exclusive Skyridge community has over $500k in countless first class upgrades. There are no other homes behind and no neighbors in front of this home, so the views are unobstructed. The open concept space provides a nice flow throughout starting in the living room with real hardwood flooring, custom built-in cabinets and surround sound throughout, crown molding, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and beamed ceiling. The home has a formal dining and a dining space inside the gourmet kitchen with built-in seating. The kitchen has a chef’s pantry area, granite and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, including Kitchen Aid commercial style six burner range, side by side refrigerator, convection oven and 2 wine refrigerators. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, roomy intimate seating area complete with wine refrigerator and access to the private balcony. The master bathroom has large walk in marble lined shower with custom tiles, free standing bathtub with views of the mountains, double sink and much more. There are two balconies and a large patio area has ceiling fans, glass front fireplace, built in bbq grill. There is also an outdoor jetted spa and custom landscaping in front and back. Home has solar power panels. This is truly OC luxury living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30 Cielo Cresta have any available units?
30 Cielo Cresta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 30 Cielo Cresta have?
Some of 30 Cielo Cresta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Cielo Cresta currently offering any rent specials?
30 Cielo Cresta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Cielo Cresta pet-friendly?
No, 30 Cielo Cresta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 30 Cielo Cresta offer parking?
No, 30 Cielo Cresta does not offer parking.
Does 30 Cielo Cresta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Cielo Cresta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Cielo Cresta have a pool?
Yes, 30 Cielo Cresta has a pool.
Does 30 Cielo Cresta have accessible units?
No, 30 Cielo Cresta does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Cielo Cresta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Cielo Cresta has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Cielo Cresta have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Cielo Cresta does not have units with air conditioning.

