30 Cielo Cresta.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning luxury home on corner lot with breathtaking mountain views in Mission Viejo/Trabuco Canyon area. This former model home is located in the exclusive Skyridge community has over $500k in countless first class upgrades. There are no other homes behind and no neighbors in front of this home, so the views are unobstructed. The open concept space provides a nice flow throughout starting in the living room with real hardwood flooring, custom built-in cabinets and surround sound throughout, crown molding, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and beamed ceiling. The home has a formal dining and a dining space inside the gourmet kitchen with built-in seating. The kitchen has a chef’s pantry area, granite and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, including Kitchen Aid commercial style six burner range, side by side refrigerator, convection oven and 2 wine refrigerators. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, roomy intimate seating area complete with wine refrigerator and access to the private balcony. The master bathroom has large walk in marble lined shower with custom tiles, free standing bathtub with views of the mountains, double sink and much more. There are two balconies and a large patio area has ceiling fans, glass front fireplace, built in bbq grill. There is also an outdoor jetted spa and custom landscaping in front and back. Home has solar power panels. This is truly OC luxury living at its finest.