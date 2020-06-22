All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27647 Via Granados

27647 via Granados · No Longer Available
Location

27647 via Granados, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulous 2 bed room, 2 bath single-story home on a large private corner lot in Prestigious 55+ Casta Del Sol! The upgrades and location are a 10+ for this popular Maya floor plan! Gorgeous wood laminate flooring is featured throughout the light and bright floor plan including a vaulted ceiling living room with cozy brick fireplace. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful re-finished cabinets, recessed lighting and a breakfast nook that looks out to the private interior atrium. Other amenities include ceiling fans, plantation shutters, mirrored wardrobe doors and a 2-car garage complete with storage cabinets. Step outside to your rear patio with a brand new patio cover and enjoy the summer breezes. Enjoy all that the Association offers including clubhouse, pools, spa, and tennis. Conveniently located close to shopping, parks and only minutes to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27647 Via Granados have any available units?
27647 Via Granados doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27647 Via Granados have?
Some of 27647 Via Granados's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27647 Via Granados currently offering any rent specials?
27647 Via Granados isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27647 Via Granados pet-friendly?
No, 27647 Via Granados is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27647 Via Granados offer parking?
Yes, 27647 Via Granados does offer parking.
Does 27647 Via Granados have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27647 Via Granados does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27647 Via Granados have a pool?
Yes, 27647 Via Granados has a pool.
Does 27647 Via Granados have accessible units?
No, 27647 Via Granados does not have accessible units.
Does 27647 Via Granados have units with dishwashers?
No, 27647 Via Granados does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27647 Via Granados have units with air conditioning?
No, 27647 Via Granados does not have units with air conditioning.
